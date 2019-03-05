|
John William Lerwill
1947 - 2019
My dear father and beloved grandfather, John William Lerwill, tenderly known as Grandpa Donuts, passed peacefully in our home, with us, on Friday March 1st. Although he left this life too soon, his keen sense of humor, thoughtfulness, and gentlemanly kindness will always be in our hearts.
Born April 1, 1947, he was the only son of Jack and Alta Lerwill, and the brother to Susan and Gay. Dad graduated from East High School in 1965, signed up for the National Guard, and completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. In 1971, he graduated from Westminster College with a degree in business and went to work for Richardson & Company as a manufactures rep for high powered electrical equipment. He later became Managing Director of Maydwell & Hartzell.
In his younger years he was a skilled tennis player, but in his late teens transferred that energy to golf. With the best of friends he became an avid golfer, and enjoyed 35 years on the course with the original 'Ski and Tee' group.
Incredible happiness came into Dad's life when his grandchildren arrived. He adored Yamato and Mei. They were the brightest of lights in his life; his pride and joy to the zillionth degree.
Dad was a seasoned handyman who loved to tinker with stuff. As a homeowner I learned early on to call for help from The Silver Fox, as I referred to him most of my adult years, or Pa Ler, as my friends called him. He could fix anything from snow blowers, to washing machines to doors falling off hinges.
Dad was a good friend, a caring and gentle soul.
He is survived by his loving son, Jonathan Allan, adoring daughter-in-law Maki Kawabata, and precious Jonathan Yamato and Lilly Mei. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Susan Richardson. Gay Neff still resides in Salt Lake City.
An afternoon get together in remembrance of Dad will be held March 9th from 12-3 pm at the Lerwill home, 1274 4th Avenue, SLC. In lieu of flowers please donate to a or take someone you love to lunch.
I love you Dad…until we meet again, Jonathan
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019