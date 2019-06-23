|
|
John William "Bill" Slocum
1922 - 2019
John William "Bill" Slocum passed quietly in his sleep on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. He was 96 years old. Born in Iowa, he grew up in Van Nuys, California, obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Woodbury College in Los Angeles, and served as a pilot/Instructor in the U.S. Army Air Force during WW II. Post-war he began what turned into a twenty-seven year career in the motion picture industry, retiring finally from Universal Studios in 1979. He married Lillian Wilkinson in 1943; and post-retirement, they moved to Utah, where she grew up. She passed away in 1997.
They are survived by two sons, Jerry and Scott, grandchildren Jenny and Jeremy, and great granddaughters, Abby and Alice.
As per his last wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or foundation in Bill and Lillian's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019