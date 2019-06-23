Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Slocum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William "Bill" Slocum


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John William "Bill" Slocum
1922 - 2019
John William "Bill" Slocum passed quietly in his sleep on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. He was 96 years old. Born in Iowa, he grew up in Van Nuys, California, obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Woodbury College in Los Angeles, and served as a pilot/Instructor in the U.S. Army Air Force during WW II. Post-war he began what turned into a twenty-seven year career in the motion picture industry, retiring finally from Universal Studios in 1979. He married Lillian Wilkinson in 1943; and post-retirement, they moved to Utah, where she grew up. She passed away in 1997.
They are survived by two sons, Jerry and Scott, grandchildren Jenny and Jeremy, and great granddaughters, Abby and Alice.
As per his last wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or foundation in Bill and Lillian's name.
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.