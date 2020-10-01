1/2
John William Wasiloff
1949 - 2020
John William Wasiloff, 71, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Kanosh, Utah. He was born March 1, 1949 in Salt Lake City, UT to John Edward Wasiloff and Geneva Pauline Cowdell.
He is survived by Janeice E. Wasiloff; Children: Paul E., Paula E., Justin J. Wasiloff; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; siblings: Mike, Cindy and Lindy Wasiloff.
He Joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be loved and missed.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Kanosh Town Cemetery under the care of Olpin Stevens Funeral Home. Online condolences can be offered at www.olpinstevensfuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Kanosh Town Cemetery
