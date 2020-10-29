John Ziouras
1944 ~ 2020
John Ziouras passed away peacefully in his home on October 24th at the age of 76. He is survived by his wife, Stella, his three children, Michael, Jennifer, and Jim, his grandchildren, Aeden, Yianni, Kianna, Alex, Roman, Stella, and Bryce and his siblings, Jim and Christine.
John was born on February 14, 1944 in Slimnitsa, Greece. He enjoyed the first twelve years of his life having many adventures with his brother and sister as his family traveled around post-World War II Greece trying to find stability. The family moved to Chicago in 1956. It was here that he met his wife of 53 years at his parent's restaurant and by 1971, had opened up his first restaurant with his brother and brother-in-law. John, always seeking adventure, eventually moved to Salt Lake City which has been his home for the last 38 years where he built with his family the Apollo Burger group of restaurants.
John was an extremely creative individual finding outlets for this passion with his oil painting, bouzouki playing and the delicious creations he made at the family bakery. He was constantly curious and a life-long learner, fearless in attempting new business endeavors and always learning about history, world events and wildlife. He enjoyed playing computer games, traveling, trying new foods and stamp collecting. He led a full life and will be missed.
A Trisagion service will be held on October 30th at 7pm Mountain Standard Time. The live stream service will be available for those unable to attend by visiting www.starksfuneral.com
. The graveside funeral service will be held at Mount Olivet on Saturday, October 31st at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association
either through their website, www.heart.org
, or via the phone at 1-800-AHA-USA1.