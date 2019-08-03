|
|
Johnny Hugh Byrge
1946-2019
Johnny Hugh Byrge, 73, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away July 27, 2019 at his home in Taylorsville, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, 12:00 PM at the Valley Park 2nd Ward building located 5233 South 3200 West in Taylorsville. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Monday, from 11:00-11:45 AM prior to the services at the church. Interment to follow funeral at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 1750 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City. For full obituary and condolences go to: www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019