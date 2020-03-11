|
1947 ~ 2020
Our loving wife, mother, nana, sister and friend peacefully transitioned into her next eternal adventure on March 6, 2020, finally free from her battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia.
Jodee was born on August 3, 1947 to Roger P. and Eleanor Cluff Monsen. She graduated from East High School and on March 10, 1966 married her sweetheart, Keith Bruce Kennedy. They are the proud parents of four children; Todd, Jane, SuZanne and Matthew. Keith and Jodee were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple, with their four children in attendance, on June 8, 1978.
Jodee was a devoted, loving mother and Nana to her grandchildren. Her family meant everything to her. Her happiest days were when everyone was together at her and Keith's home. Drinking Diet Cokes, eating Pace popsicles poolside, and playing games or working on a puzzle on her dining room table with her family. She loved reading books and especially loved reading to her grandchildren.
Jodee enjoyed an annual family beach trip to California from the time she was a young girl. As her own family grew, the tradition has continued to this day. Jodee loved helping young grandchildren dip their toes into the ocean for the first time and watch her crew with a smile from her beach chair. Perhaps one of Jodee's favorite things to do with her husband of 54 years, was visiting the island of Kauai. Keith and Jodee often invited family members to join them and made wonderful memories on the heavenly beaches there.
Jodee was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in evety church callings she held. She was a true example of our Savior Jesus Christ. She lovingly served and made everyone she met feel special. Her last months were filled with visits from family and friends who were honored to turn the tables and be able to serve and love her. Jodee's beautiful smile and joy felt from spending time with loved ones continued throughout her entire life and did not stop after her diagnosis, it quite possibly increased tremendously. She won over the hearts of everyone who met or cared for her.
Jodee, with aching hearts we say, we will love you to the moon and back, forever and always.
Jodee is survived by her husband, Keith; and four children, Todd (Jeanette), Jane Stewart (Mike), SuZanne (Jeremy), and Matthew (Melanie). She cherishes her 12 grandchildren (McKenzie, Carly, Austin, Graycee, Logan, Logan J, Chiffawn, River, Madelyn, Jackson, Korver and Damon) and 2 great-grandchildren (Owen and Emery). She is also survived by her two brothers, Roger P. Monsen, Jr. (Carole), Richard O. Monsen; and three sisters, Nancy Bryson, Kristine Johnson (Gregg) and Robyn Kimball (Victor).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger P. Monsen and Eleanor Cluff Monsen; and brother in law Garff Bryson.
Jodee's family will greet family and friends from 6-8 p.m on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Holladay 24th Ward chapel, 4395 South Albright Drive, Holladay, Utah 84124. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing for the family will be held at the chapel, one hour before the services begin.
Our family wishes to express gratitude for the dignified, loving care rendered to Jodee during her stay at Spring Garden's Memory Care facility and by Canyon Home Care and Hospice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020