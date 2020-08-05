1/1
Jon D. Conover
1954 - 2020
St George Utah-Jon David Conover passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, from complications of a stroke. He was 66- years-old.
Jon is survived by his ex-wife Charla, children Robert, Joshua, Benjamin, Kayla, and Matthew, his brothers Glenn, Mark, Rick, and Kim, and beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dog Lilly. He is preceded in death by his parents. Jon was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, dog-owner and a friend to everyone.
Jon will be laid to rest at Larkin Sunset Lawn on August 8th, 2020 at 10 AM. Due to health department guidelines, a small, private service will be held for family. Attendees are requested to observe appropriate social distancing and face covering guidelines.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
