Jon Edwin Bouwhuis
1942 - 2020
Bountiful, UT-On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Jon Edwin Bouwhuis, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 78 from the effects of GBM4, one year to the date he was diagnosed with brain cancer. A public viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 8 at Russon Brother's Mortuary. 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah.
Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.russonmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brother's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
