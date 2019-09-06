Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Alta Town Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Lindgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon James Lindgren


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon James Lindgren Obituary
Jon James Lindgren
In Loving Memory
Jon (JJ) James Lindgren passed away Saturday August 31, 2019 surrounded by Family after a brief illness. He was born on August 29, 1986 in Price, UT. He is a cherished Husband, Father and Son. He spent most of his younger years skiing with his Parents at Alta. In his teenage years he found a passion for Mountain Biking, which later transferred to a love of cars.
Most days you could find him working on or watching videos about cars. There was a very little he did not know about cars; they were his passion. He loved taking long drives to the Family cabin listening to his favorite music. The cabin was his ultimate peace, it combined his love for his family, outdoors, and animals. He always just wanted to see the animals and could tell you information about each one.
He had a gift of talking with people and making them laugh. He would lighten up any day with his goofy jokes and dancing. He and his Wife spent many days listening to comedy sketches and going to comedy shows. He is survived by his Wife, Brianne, his two daughters Samantha (13), and Aydin (9) as well as his Parents Sally and Jon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Alta Town Park Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. Parking will be available at the Wild Cat Parking lot.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.