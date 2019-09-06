|
Jon James Lindgren
In Loving Memory
Jon (JJ) James Lindgren passed away Saturday August 31, 2019 surrounded by Family after a brief illness. He was born on August 29, 1986 in Price, UT. He is a cherished Husband, Father and Son. He spent most of his younger years skiing with his Parents at Alta. In his teenage years he found a passion for Mountain Biking, which later transferred to a love of cars.
Most days you could find him working on or watching videos about cars. There was a very little he did not know about cars; they were his passion. He loved taking long drives to the Family cabin listening to his favorite music. The cabin was his ultimate peace, it combined his love for his family, outdoors, and animals. He always just wanted to see the animals and could tell you information about each one.
He had a gift of talking with people and making them laugh. He would lighten up any day with his goofy jokes and dancing. He and his Wife spent many days listening to comedy sketches and going to comedy shows. He is survived by his Wife, Brianne, his two daughters Samantha (13), and Aydin (9) as well as his Parents Sally and Jon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Alta Town Park Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. Parking will be available at the Wild Cat Parking lot.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019