Jon Patrick Carhart
1962 ~ 2019
Toquerville, Utah - Jon Patrick Carhart, 57, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Toquerville, Utah. Born May 6, 1962, in Salt Lake City, Ut to Ron Carhart & Bev Carhart. He was married in Salt Lake City on Jan 16, 1982 to Susan Carhart. Jon grew up in Holladay, Utah & loved the outdoors. He was a resourceful handyman & always helped others. He was a master of all trades. Jon will be greatly missed by his family & all his friends. We are saddened as he was too young to leave us. He is survived by his mother; Bev Carhart, his 2 sons; Scott Zee & Eric Zy Carhart, his 2 grandkids; Sawyer & Peyton Carhart, his brothers; Steve & Thomas Carhart, and sister; Cindy Carhart. He was preceded in death by his father; Ron Carhart & brother; Mikel Carhart. The family would like to thank all of his friends for being near & dear to Jon in his last years. Friends and family are invited to share condolences online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home, St George 435-986-2085.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019