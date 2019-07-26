Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Carhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Patrick Carhart


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Patrick Carhart Obituary
Jon Patrick Carhart
1962 ~ 2019
Toquerville, Utah - Jon Patrick Carhart, 57, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Toquerville, Utah. Born May 6, 1962, in Salt Lake City, Ut to Ron Carhart & Bev Carhart. He was married in Salt Lake City on Jan 16, 1982 to Susan Carhart. Jon grew up in Holladay, Utah & loved the outdoors. He was a resourceful handyman & always helped others. He was a master of all trades. Jon will be greatly missed by his family & all his friends. We are saddened as he was too young to leave us. He is survived by his mother; Bev Carhart, his 2 sons; Scott Zee & Eric Zy Carhart, his 2 grandkids; Sawyer & Peyton Carhart, his brothers; Steve & Thomas Carhart, and sister; Cindy Carhart. He was preceded in death by his father; Ron Carhart & brother; Mikel Carhart. The family would like to thank all of his friends for being near & dear to Jon in his last years. Friends and family are invited to share condolences online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home, St George 435-986-2085.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.