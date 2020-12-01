1/1
Jon W. Meranda
1935 ~ 2020
Jon W. Meranda, 85 passed away peacefully in his home on November 25, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born September 5, 1935 in Roosevelt, Utah to Charles and Ruth Meranda. He spent his childhood in Heber, Utah with his Uncle Wallace and Aunt Lola. He graduated from American Fork High school where he met his loving wife Shirley Fraughton. They were married April 8, 1954. He served four years in the Navy. He was a proud member of the Union Ironworkers Local 27 for 62 years. Most of those years were in the political and business side of the trade.
His favorite pastime was playing golf with his beloved wife Shirley. They played many courses all across the country and traveled together to many places until they bought their home in St. George where they loved to be.
Jon is survived by his children Catherine M. Moore, Richard J. Meranda, Grandchildren David (Misty) Lloyd, Alisha Moore (Jeremy Johnson), Tony (Chelsie) Whitaker, James Meranda, Chelsey Eastin, 10 great grandchildren, his sister Marilyn Neiderhouser and brother Thomas (Maryann) Meranda. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley, his parents Charles and Ruth Meranda, a brother Stephen Meranda and his sister Sally Froclich.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Uncle Jon Passing he was always good to me. and I enjoyed the time I got to spend with him and aunt Shirley.
Celeste Meranda
Family
