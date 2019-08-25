|
In Loving Memory
We lost our precious boy Jonah Larson Lucas on August 20, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on March 9, 2001 in Salt Lake City to Carter and Rebecca.
Jonah will be incredibly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a fiercely loyal friend, and to him, there were no strangers. His smile was pure sunshine, and he always the "prettiest" in the room.
He is survived by his Mom Rebecca (Pete) Alberico, Dad Carter (Raine) Lucas, beloved little sister, Lola, stepbrother Taylor, step-sister Olivia, and best friend and cousin Jake Dalton.
He is also survived by countless family and loyal friends.
Graveside service Tuesday, August 27th 3:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy. Celebration of life to be held 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. 439 S. Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Pleasant Grove.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019