Jonathan W.T. Buie, our beloved son, father, brother, grandson and friend returned home on August 22, 2020. Born May 6, 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah to T. Elaine Watkins and James Wilbur Buie, Jonathan loved making his family laugh. There wasn't a day he walked through the door without making someone smile. He was an incredibly special person who was loved by so many and who will be missed by all who were blessed to know him.



Jonathan is survived by his parents Elaine and James, brothers Joshua K. Buie and John Fullwood; sister Willaina Carson; grandmother Loretha McQueen; nieces Ta'kiyah Butler and Jada Carson; and children Dai'shaun, Latoya, Damani, Aniyah, Liam, Meilia and JonJon.



He was Preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph McQueen, NicyMae and John Buie Sr; uncles John "Pap" Buie Jr. and Edward H. Buie; aunts Hazel Mosby, Jeanette Bozeman and Barbara Newkirk.



A visitation gathering and time to celebrate Johnathan's life will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy from 5-8 PM.



Interment will be in the Rockfish Memorial Park of Fayetteville, NC later in the week following funeral services in the care of Butler and Son Funeral Home of Roseboro, NC.



