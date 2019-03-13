|
Jonathan Chance Crompton
In Loving Memory
"In one of those stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night. And when your sorrow is comforted (time soothes all sorrows) you will be content that you have known me. You will always be my friend...I shall not leave you." From 'The Little Prince'
We are heartbroken by the death of our oldest son, Chance. Last month he took his life after a long struggle with depression, alcohol, and PTSD as a result of being drugged and sexually assaulted. There is nothing he wouldn't do to support or help a friend, but could not ask for - or accept - that same help and support from the many friends and family who loved him, cared for him.
Chance graduated from Harvey Mudd College, one of the country's top math, science and engineering colleges, in 2013 with "High Distinction" and became a graduate student at Caltech in the Lewis Lab. He took a medical leave in October 2016. In 2017 he was awarded a Master Degree of Science in Chemistry from Caltech but hoped to return to his PhD program. Sadly, he was unable to overcome the emotional, physical and mental damage of depression.
Chance was a fan of Guardians of the Galaxy, particularly Rocket. Quoting Rocket: "Ain't no thing like me, except me!" And there wasn't no thing like Chance.
Chance is loved and survived by his parents, David and Karen; his brother, Hart; aunts and uncles, Karla and Tom Jennison, John Crompton, Constance Crompton; cousin Ashley Crompton.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019