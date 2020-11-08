1944 ~ 2020
Jonathan Oldham Sturges, born on January 15, 1944 in Washington, DC, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Bountiful, UT. Jonathan was the third child of Alex & Ryntha Sturges, growing up in Salem, OR. He travelled the world during his 30+ year career in the US Navy, earning the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. In 1974, he married Carol Anne Zeller in the San Francisco bay area when teaching at the Treasure Island Naval Base. A few years later, they were accepted into the Navy exchange program and went to Flensburg, West Germany, where he served in the fast attack squadron of the German Navy. Both of their sons were born in Germany while living there: Jason in 1981 & Mitchell in 1986. After the Navy, Jonathan continued his professional career in Salt Lake City, teaching NJROTC at West High School for 6 years, and then finishing his career at L3 Harris Technologies with over 13 years.
He was a voracious reader, great storyteller, loved jokes, had an unlimited knowledge of Volvos & submarines, and was always willing to lend a hand to help, care, or support someone. His great smile and caring heart will be missed by so many. Jonathan is survived by wife Carol, sons Jason & Mitchell (Seth), brother Paul & sister Laura.
Friends and family may visit Thursday, November 12, between 6 and 9pm at Russon Mortuary 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, UT. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the John O. & Carol A. Sturges Scholarship at Westminster College by sending donations to 1840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84105.