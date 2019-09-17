|
Joni Rose
Cartwright Perkins
1979 - 2019
Our vibrant, extraordinary, unforgettable Joni Rose left us shockingly and suddenly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Her ailing heart failed during what was to be a fairly routine medical procedure. While she fought valiantly to stay with us, especially her husband, Beau and 5-year old son Jacob, it was not to be.
Friends and family will gather in her honor on Friday, September 20th at 11:00 a.m at Le Jardin, 1910 East Dimple Dell Road. Please bring your memories to share with us and with Jacob for the years he faces ahead without her.
For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019