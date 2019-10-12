|
|
Jordan David William Stoneman
April 5, 1986 ~ Sept 26, 2019
Jordan David William Stoneman left this frail existence on September 26, 2019, in Puyallup, Washington. He was born April 5, 1986, in Bountiful Utah to John and Debra Stoneman. Jordan married the love of his life, Madison Graham, on September 2, 2013. Together, they have three wonderful children, Charlotte Mary Catherine, Graham John Harper, and Jackson James Allen. Jordan was a professional musician, singing and playing the piano for literally hundreds of thousands of people. He also taught piano lessons for many years, inspiring a new generation of musicians. Jordan is survived by his wife and children, parents, John and Debra Stoneman, Grandparents, David and Joleen Freemyer, his siblings, Jentry (Scott) Barrett, Jessica Stoneman, Jana Stoneman, his niece, Penny Barrett, and many beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A celebration of Jordan's life will happen on October 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Bountiful Davis Arts Center, 90 North Main Street Bountiful, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jordan's family through the Go Fund Me website: https://bit.ly/323eCUe
A special thank you to Joe & Ann Graham, and Leah Hatling, Madison's parents and grandmother for their amazing kindness during this time of sadness.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019