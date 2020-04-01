|
|
Jordan Leon Glew
1934 - 2020
Jordan Leon Glew of Holladay, Utah, age 85, passed away March 28, 2020 at his home of causes incident to age. Jordan was born in San Francisco in 1934 to Kenneth and Hilma Glew. In 1958 he married Maureen Shipp and they raised their five children in San Bruno, California. Jordan was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 42 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, and by his children, Elaine (Bob Gubler), Cheryl (Jed Johnson), Linda (Mark Allen), David (Nancy), Kathleen (Scott Carmack), 25 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by both his siblings, Arlene (Herb Williamson) and Everlie (Jordan Powell). A graveside service will be held for immediate family only. Please see the full obituary on www.Jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020