Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan Glew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordan Leon Glew


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jordan Leon Glew Obituary
Jordan Leon Glew
1934 - 2020
Jordan Leon Glew of Holladay, Utah, age 85, passed away March 28, 2020 at his home of causes incident to age. Jordan was born in San Francisco in 1934 to Kenneth and Hilma Glew. In 1958 he married Maureen Shipp and they raised their five children in San Bruno, California. Jordan was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 42 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, and by his children, Elaine (Bob Gubler), Cheryl (Jed Johnson), Linda (Mark Allen), David (Nancy), Kathleen (Scott Carmack), 25 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by both his siblings, Arlene (Herb Williamson) and Everlie (Jordan Powell). A graveside service will be held for immediate family only. Please see the full obituary on www.Jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jordan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -