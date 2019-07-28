|
Jorge Alberto Alvarado
1956 - 2019
Jorge Alberto Alvarado is walking The Red Road, walking toward the tree. He has some traveling to do, but he is on his way. Red Road spirituality is a way of life that channeled the temporal existence of this Man of Service - it was his life, surprisingly ended, but continuously dedicated. Born May 23, 1956 in Weslaco, Texas, Jorge was second of six children of Salvador & Delia Alvarado. He is fourth generation Mexican American who lived the traditions of his Mescalero Apache DNA. Jorge died July 21, 2019 without warning, of apparent heart failure, while on a work-related retreat near Echo Reservoir.
Jorge's father was career Air Force which meant a childhood of continuous locations throughout the U.S. and Europe. His eventual home became Colorado Springs where he attended junior high and was graduated from Mitchell High School. He was a practiced magician from early days, a performer who did shows. With that wonderful grin, he would say "You know, I am a magical thinker." Oh, how that came to pass.
Jorge worked as an underground miner at the Climax mine in Leadville, CO. In Gillette, WY he became a firefighter/EMT, and worked a second job on highway construction crews. In the early 1990s, his move to Salt Lake City defined the rest of his giving life. For more than 20 years, Jorge has worked in mental health care, most importantly with the loving staff of U of U Hospital Psychiatric Dept. Through the years he answered the crisis line, was case manager, counselor and psych-tech.
Jorge's true devotion was outside temporal healthcare. It took life-form as the volunteer Spiritual Advisor to the Native American Program at the Utah State Prison. For 20 years, Jorge has lead ceremonies for all nations - Talking Circles, Prayer Circles & Sweat Lodges. He was a Sundancer whose actions were his prayers. He was a man of huge heart for all the people, all ages, all walks of life. He was a servant & life-light for the people. He followed the Native American Red Road way of life. His goal was to make every day, each minute, a prayer. Now he is truly with his creator making that happen.
Jorge is survived by his wife Wendy Jack-Alvarado, doggies Jackson & Maya, and macaw Omateo. Wendy & Jorge met 20 years ago at a prayer ceremony - Wendy's first. Jorge was assisting. Toward the end of the 12-hour ceremony, Jorge said to those gathered "I'm looking for my life partner, and I feel that she's here." Their 20th Anniversary would have been celebrated later this year.
Jorge's children are Dallas Welch (Shantell) & their children Ryan & Kyle, and Adrian Alvarado (Katy) and their children Kale, Bergen & Vivian. Jorge was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers - Juan Carlos & Ruben. He is survived by siblings Nico, Gloria Morales & Marco, and his step-sibs Robbie McCabe, Kim Cole & Donna McCabe.
Please join us for food, music, stories & laughter in celebration of Jorge's giving life Friday, Aug. 2nd from 6 to 8 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S. 900 E. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building.
And then on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 am, there will be a memorial in the American Indian tradition, also at Starks', honoring Wendy & Jorge's spiritual journey.
Mi'takuye'Oya's'in to all my relations!
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Jorge Alvarado Donation Trust, c/o Mountain America Credit Union, 2060 E. 2100 S., SLC, UT 84109. All gifts will be dedicated to the continuation of Jorge's & Wendy's passionate work -- the Native American Spiritual Program at the Utah State Prison.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019