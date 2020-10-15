Jose Antonio Bravo Razo
April 30, 1962 - October 9, 2020
Jose Antonio Bravo Razo passed away on 10/9/2020 at the age of 58.
He is survived by his two children, Juan Antonio and Becky. As well as his 2 grandchildren that he adored, Natalia and Leah who looked up to him. Also, his girlfriend Carmen Lopez and his long-time great friend Flo Marin. He is also survived by his 4 sisters Reyna, Rebecca, Agustina, and Guadalupe and his 2 brothers Angel and Nicolas. He was preceded into death by his Mother Maria De Jesus Razo and Father Antonio Bravo.
Antonio was born in Guanajuato, Mexico. He later moved to Nebraska where he loved working on the ranch. When he moved here to Utah, he started working at Martin Doors where he had a long and great career.
Antonio was a happy easygoing guy with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.
Rest in Peace Dad.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call one hour prior.
Per Salt Lake County guidelines, mask will be required. For full obituary and to offer condolences go to neilodonnellfh.com
.