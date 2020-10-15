1/2
Jose Antonio Bravo Razo
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Antonio Bravo Razo
April 30, 1962 - October 9, 2020
Jose Antonio Bravo Razo passed away on 10/9/2020 at the age of 58.
He is survived by his two children, Juan Antonio and Becky. As well as his 2 grandchildren that he adored, Natalia and Leah who looked up to him. Also, his girlfriend Carmen Lopez and his long-time great friend Flo Marin. He is also survived by his 4 sisters Reyna, Rebecca, Agustina, and Guadalupe and his 2 brothers Angel and Nicolas. He was preceded into death by his Mother Maria De Jesus Razo and Father Antonio Bravo.
Antonio was born in Guanajuato, Mexico. He later moved to Nebraska where he loved working on the ranch. When he moved here to Utah, he started working at Martin Doors where he had a long and great career.
Antonio was a happy easygoing guy with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.
Rest in Peace Dad.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call one hour prior.
Per Salt Lake County guidelines, mask will be required. For full obituary and to offer condolences go to neilodonnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved