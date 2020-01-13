Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Graveside service
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Jose Cordova


1936 - 2020
Jose Cordova Obituary
Jose "Del" Cordova
1936 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Jose "Del" Cordova, age 83, passed away on January 8th, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. He was born on November 19th, 1936 in Taos, New Mexico to Remigio and Ercelia Cordova. He married Iris Kummer on January 13, 1961. A viewing will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A graveside service will follow Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the same location. Please refer to memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 13, 2020
