Jose Jubie Varoz
1938 - 2020
Jose Jubie Varoz
1938 ~ 2020
Our dear Jubie has passed on, but his spirit will live on forever in our hearts.
Born in New Mexico to Benigno and Carolina Varoz. Jubie was raised in Salt Lake City. Jubie was a serviceman beyond his years in the Air Force and Salt Lake City Fire Department. He retired as captain after 30 plus years. He was always proud and reflected often on the camaraderie gained through his duty.
His hands reflected many lifetimes. His down-to-earth and approachable style kept him young at heart. He was always chatting with people walking by his home in Millcreek and grew close with neighbors, mostly through sharing backyards, gardens, songs and stories. Jubie's ambition was relentless in he and his wife's garden, no matter the heat from the Utah sun. He was an enthusiastic and dedicated NASCAR fan.
Jubie is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Bel, Ben, Lupe and Pat. Jubie is survived by his children, siblings and wife, Gaylene Varoz. His love for his grandsons, Ryken and Brexden, kept him lively and full of purpose, love and happiness. They were the Three Amigos. They will forever cherish the time they spent with their grandpa and countless memories made with him forever.
A wake in Jubie's honor will be celebrated at a later date. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view updated service information at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
