Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Jose R. Corona


1929 - 2019
Jose R. Corona Obituary
JOSE R. CORONA
1929 - 2019
Jose Corona died Oct. 5, 2019 in Salt Lake City. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 11:00 am at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South. A vigil service will be held Thursday, 7:00 pm also at the Mortuary where friends may visit 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Committal service will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave. and "T" St., following the service Friday. For a complete obituary please visit www.odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
