JOSE R. CORONA
1929 - 2019
Jose Corona died Oct. 5, 2019 in Salt Lake City. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 11:00 am at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South. A vigil service will be held Thursday, 7:00 pm also at the Mortuary where friends may visit 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Committal service will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave. and "T" St., following the service Friday. For a complete obituary please visit www.odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019