Josefa Rodriguez Diaz
1934 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Josefa Rodriguez Diaz peacefully joined her beloved husband, Gil Ponce Diaz, on Nov 19, 2019, after an extended illness. Born in Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, Philippines on Feb 4, 1934 to Ambrocio and Salvacion Rodriguez. She was a schoolteacher in Chemistry and Mathematics before she came to the United States to support her husband's military career. They lived in Navy towns like Norfolk, Charleston, Jacksonville, and Lemoore. Retired and moved to Richland, WA and North Salt Lake, UT.
Josie will always be remembered as a kind and loving mother, wife and friend who always put others before herself. Although she had a long career working and retiring from the Lemoore Naval Air Station Navy Exchange, in her eyes, her primary job and joy in life was raising her three sons Gil (Tami), Scott and Peter (Elaine) each of which followed in her academia and graduating from the Naval Academy and Air Force Academy.
Josie enjoyed going to and singing at the church choir at St Peter, cooking, gardening, watching wrestling with her husband and spoiling her three grandchildren Kincaid, Kip and Morgan. She was an individual identified by her love of family, faith in God and kindness to all she encountered. Josie is survived by her three sons, three Grandchildren and 2 sisters (Florentina and Adela). A funeral Mass will be held at the St Olaf Catholic Church in Bountiful on Nov 29, 2019. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in a celebration for both Josefa Rodriguez and Gil Ponce Diaz. Together Forever. Obituary and Online Guest Book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019