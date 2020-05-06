|
Joseph (Joe) A Swaringen
Dec 11, 1935 ~ May 1, 2020
Heyyyyy….The drawn-out single syllable, fading into a slightly detectable southern drawl followed by a firm handshake, a warm hug or if appropriate, a kiss on the cheek was Joe's typical warm and inviting greeting whether meeting for the first time or just first thing in the morning at the office. The greeting was followed by the inquiry as to "How the hell are you?" Accompanied with a big smile and twinkle of blue eyes. Not just a casual greeting, but a heartfelt inquiry for Joe truly loved people. His "Southern Charm" and warmth was infectious. Whether a new born (his favorite) or a respected elder, the response to his warm greetings was a receptive smile. Joe was born Joseph Albert Swaringen to Crawford Paris Swaringen and Kathrine Daisy(Howie)Swaringen on December 11th 1935 in Charlotte North Carolina. A lifelong Tar Hills fan with the only exception being if they had the misfortune of competing with his beloved Utah Utes! The baby of the family, Daisy moved with Joe to Reno Nevada at a young age while his older siblings, Paris, Ruth and Katherine remained in North Carolina to marry, finish college and begin their young lives. Joe pretty much grew up in the Reno area attending middle school and high school graduating from Reno High School. He humbly recounted being a "decent student", catcher for the baseball team and a 6' tall 132 lbs., center for the basketball team. Upon graduation Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was trained as a Radars man and radio operator and shipped out on the navy destroyer, USS Sproston to North Korea where he served for 2 ½ years overseas. He shared few experiences of his time in the Navy but when he did, he expressed pride to have had the opportunity to serve The United States. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the Navy at the age of 21, Joe returned to Reno Nevada where his first job was as a teller for a local bank. There he met a beautiful 18-year-old blond teller by the name of Louene Hills. At 21 Joe was still honing (or creating) his southern charm and his reputation as a true southern gentleman and basically just trying to be cool. Upon being first introduced to Louene's mother she would later recount her uncertainty of the young sailor dressed in a black trench coat being an acceptable suitor for her only daughter. Despite her apprehension she was eventually won over by Joe and came to love him as she did her own sons. Which was a good thing as Joe and Louene were married on September 3 1957. The newlyweds wasted no time in starting a family with their first-born arriving in late July of 1958. Joe delighted in evoking a blush and the adamant denial from his Mormon bride by intentionally and inaccurately stating the dates of their nuptials relative to the birth of their first born. Anyone who knew Louene knew the inaccuracy was an impossibility… But he still like to infer he was special…which he was. Soon after the arrival of their first son, Louis (Lou) in quick succession their only daughter Katherine Ileen(Kathy)((Daddy's Girl)) and Michael (Mike) Allen were born followed later by Joseph (Little Joe) Paris Swaringen. The family latter lost Little Joe (their special little angel) at the age of 4 to an accident. A tragedy of which Joe never fully recovered. Because of his love of people Joe was a natural in perusing careers in sales and human relations. In his younger years he was a Blackjack Dealer, a sales person for the old Skaggs department stores, As well as a heavy equipment salesman for Caterpillar Tractors which due to the extensive travel demands of the job, prompted he and Louene to relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah in the early 1970's in search for a career that allowed him more time at home with his family. In Salt Lake he sold "Cheffies man!" as he referred to them for the old Duane Brown Chevrolet dealership, sold lawn equipment for Sears at the old downtown location and ultimately went to work for the U.S. Postal Service taking an early retirement as a Postal Accounting Inspector. A position that sometimes caused him a degree of a moral dilemma as he was to find out that a rare few of some his best friends were not as honest in their professional life as he was. Joe did the right thing despite the pain it caused him to do so. His early retirement gave him the opportunity to pursue some of his lifelong passions more regularly. Joe was a fun and valued partner on the golf course. Always reveling in winning a few bets but then giving it all back at the 19th hole celebrating his win with his competitors. His greatest days on the golf course was in a foursome with his wife Louene his son Mike and his most formidable opponent his daughter Kathy. With Lou…he was patient whenever the two teed it up. One of his favorite rounds was as Lou's guest partner on the Infamous "Park City Friday Night Booze Cruise" Thanks to Joe, Lou's team won money that night…which was rare. You also wanted Joe on your bowling team as he maintained a very respectable average. His performances reminiscent of John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever after throwing a strike, were eagerly anticipated by team mates and competitors alike. One of his greatest pleasures was going fishing with his fishing buddy…his son Mike. The two together could somehow spend hours patiently waiting to see who would have bragging rights for who (more times than not) caught the ONLY fish of the day, of which was typically undersized, and had to be thrown back. The two of them must have discovered or developed some sort of special bait or lure capable of catching the rarest and largest of trout and bass. The few times I went with them the only fish they caught, legally had to be thrown back. Yet somehow due to their environmentally conscious dedication to the "Catch and Release" practice, they had no evidence of the 30 pounders they claimed to have angled all that day. The only thing in the cooler were empty beer cans. One of Joe's most embarrassing life moments might have been the time he was riding in the back seat with his Granddaughter on a family road trip and playing "Barbies". A passing trucker looked down to catch Joe changing his "barbies" outfit. I don't think the trucker could see Joe's granddaughter from his vantage point. The trucker proceeded to follow alongside the car for a few miles blowing his airhorn. Joe explained to his granddaughter that his extended single finger was a greeting to the persistent truck driver indicating he was #1!! When your 6, Grandpa knows everything!! Joe once spent hours helping his then, 6-year-old granddaughter compose a written report on the Civil War for her very first homework assignment. In detail he helped her outline the "Northern Aggression" as he perceived it, with the South ultimately coming out on top. Upon her next visit she ran into Grandma & Grandpa's house with her hands on her hips and confronted grandpa looking him squarely in the eye and sternly proclaiming "Grandpa!!! You lied to me and teacher gave me an F!!! Far as I know that was the first and only time Joe admitted he might not have told the Whole story regarding his perception of Civil War History as it was taught to him in grade school. His explanation to his granddaughter was that it was a long time ago and history might have changed. Joe had a knack for talking his way out of a tight situation. That same Granddaughter went on to be a writer for Forbes Magazine. Of which he was very proud yet disappointed she never credited him for helping her develop her writing skills. Joe held an immense pride in his wife and 4 children and two cherished granddaughters, frequently proclaiming he did not know what he did to deserve such blessings in his life. He would revel in the accomplishments each one achieved in life no matter how small they might have appeared to others. He was quick to make you aware of his pride no matter your accomplishment. His Granddaughters, Katrina Ann Swaringen and Tommie Yvonne Ethington were a source and recipients of his endearing love of children. He was known as "Papa Joe" to all the little ones in the neighborhood well after his granddaughters had moved away and off to College. On September 3rd 2007 Joe and Louene renewed their vows on their 50th anniversary witnessed by friends and family. Less than a year later on August 8 2008 Joe suffered the second greatest loss of his life as his love of over 50 years passed quietly while in his arms. Joe honored his vows for over 50 years caring for his beloved Louene with unwavering commitment and devotion. Despite not having not lived in North Carolina for close to 70 years, Joe was proud to considered himself a "Southerner". He exhibited the charm, graciousness, humility, the willingness to help, the ability to befriend, the honesty, a consummate defender of the underdog, possessed a great sense of humor and above all, had a love for others and especially family that those of us whom have grown up in the west might have mythicized as "A True Southern Gentleman". Of all the gracious condolences the family has received from Joe's many friends I think the one that best summarizes who Joe was to all who encountered him in his life was by a friend who simply stated "Joe was just an all-around great guy!" To all those for whom Joe made an impression in their lives, his children and grandchildren would like to extend their invitation to share the celebration of the life of this social man with the irony of Social distancing this Saturday May 9th at 12:00 noon at an outdoor graveside service located at Valley View Mortuary and Cemetery. Located at 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley, Utah 84120 (not sure the zip is necessary, but as a postal worker dad always insisted it was the most critical part of the address.) In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Joe's name to Primary Children's Hospital.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 6 to May 10, 2020