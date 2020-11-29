1/2
Joseph Anthony Lepore
1933 - 2020
Joseph (Joe) Anthony Lepore
1933-2020
Beloved husband, father, brother, grand-father, great grand-father, uncle and friend passed away on November 20, 2020. Born April 13, 1933 in Bingham City, Utah to Mary (Evangelist) and Concetto Domenick Lepore. Married Pauline Saccomanno on July 5, 1958 in Helper, Utah.
He is preceded in death by his wife Pauline who passed July 19,2010. He is survived by son's Dominic and Paul, his daughter's Ann Marie (Gene) Werlitsch and Annette (Dale) Matthews, Grandchildren Joseph (Krysten) and Dustin (Dayna) Werlitsch, Nicole (David) Yaroslaski, D.J. and Madison Matthews. Great Grandchildren Noah, Parker, Jase, Annabella, Sophia, and Charlotte. He is survived by his brothers Donald Lepore, Domenick (Kathy) Lepore, sisters Aveline (Bert) Chavez, Lynette Fidel and Mr. Turtle, his pet turtle for 40 years.
Joseph proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Hamner in China from 1953~1956. He returned home from the Navy to start a family and worked tirelessly for over 33 years at Kennecott Copper Mine retiring as a Locomotive Engineer. Joseph took pride in his yard and garden where he would work most evenings until sunset. Joseph and Pauline were selfless and always put family first in order to provide a better life for future generations. The family would like to thank Sunrise of Sandy and Inspiration Hospice for the care of our father during these challenging times.
There will be a celebration of Joseph's life at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers the family suggest a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences at www.cannonmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
