Joseph Austin Frodsham
1937 ~ 2019
Joseph Austin Frodsham, 82, passed away on January 5, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Mueller Park 3rd Ward, 800 East 1800 South, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be held at the church Friday, January 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Burial will be in the Draper City Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020