Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
2840 South 9000 West
Magna, UT
Joseph Brusatto


1938 - 2019
Joseph Brusatto
October 20, 1938 ~ September 26, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, and brother Joseph Brusatto died peacefully at home on September 26 with loving family at his side. Joe was born in Magna, Utah on October 20, 1938 to Joseph Brusatto and Clara Vincelli Farrell. He graduated from Judge Memorial High School and served in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from the University of Utah School of Business with a Management degree. After working for several years, in the finance arena he started his own business, Joseph Brusatto CLU and Associates. He was also a Chartered Financial Consultant. He worked 33 years in insurance. financial planning. and consulting. Joe was married to Rosadene Jones Briner, Lynne Talbot, and Pamela Walred. He is survived by son Joseph, stepchildren David Young (Chris) Karen Schroyer (Sam), DanTalbot (Carolina,) and Bret Talbot (Naileth) and their children; sisters Joann Toole of Phoenix and Julia Etcheverry of Salt Lake and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank and Jim, and sister Mary. Rest in peace our dearest Joe.
Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes, 2840 South 9000 West, Magna, Utah. A celebration of life for out of town family will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
