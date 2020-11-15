1/2
Joseph Charles Fuellenbach
1941 - 2020
Joseph Fuellenbach
Richfield, Utah
Lieutenant Commander Joseph Charles Fuellenbach, "Joe" peacefully passed away on November 9, 2020 in Richfield. Born September 9, 1941 in Richfield to Maurice Alonzo and Phyllis Powell Fuellenbach. He married Toni Lucille Porter, divorced. He married Donna Jean-Marie Garrah Malgieri. She preceded him in death.
Joe was raised and attended schools in Richfield. Growing up, his passion was for music and photography. He mastered the trumpet and played in a jazz band. He enjoyed learning and went off to college to continue his education. After one year of college, he joined the Navy. He found his niche. He was a career military man. His affiliation with the Navy paved the way for his education. He graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He graduated from the University of California with a Master's degree in Computing Science.
During his career, Joe served on the USS Jason, the USS Sterett, and the USS Enterprise. He was in the Tonkin Gulf during the Vietnam War.
Upon retirement, Joe moved to Redondo Beach and Mission Viejo, CA. He worked for Mitsubishi doing computing aeronautics. He and Donna then moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Joe moved back to Richfield in 2015.
Joe had Alzheimer's and it was difficult to see his life disappear, piece by piece, one memory at a time. He is now at peace and shall forever remain in our hearts.
Survived by children: Robert Maurice (Kyla) Fuellenbach, Webster, TX; Tara (Jim) Malgieri-Schriener, Frisco, TX; Mathew Rucker, Mission Viejo, CA; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings: Gwen S. (Paul) Collins, Barbara S. (Michael) Nelson, Charles K. (Ann) Seegmiller, Robert M. Seegmiller. Preceded in death by parents; step-father, Robert K. Seegmiller; infant son and wife.
Cremation services to take place at the Magleby Mortuary Crematory. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 p,.m. in the Richfield City Cemetery with military honors by the V.F.W. Sevier Post #5050 and Navy Honor Guard. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Joe's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Richfield City Cemetery
