Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylorsvile 13th Ward
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Taylorsville 13th Ward
1495 West Tamarak Rd
Taylosville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. McDonald


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph D. McDonald Obituary
J. Douglas McDonald
1931 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Douglas was born in Holladay, Utah on Oct 26, 1931. He passed away on January 26, 2020 in Taylorsville, UT. He was raised in Holladay, UT. Graduated from Granite High School. Received a BS in Civil Engineering at the U of U and later an MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri. He participated in an LDS Mission at Liverpool, England. Served two years in the army during the Korea War and was stationed in Europe. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to Nanette Carpenter in 1956. He held many church positions throughout his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Stevenson McDonald and Eveline May Douglas, and brother Harv McDonald. He is survived by his wife, 5 children, 12 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren. He was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed hunting, skiing, camping, fishing, scuba diving and hiking in his youth. Funeral Services will be on Saturday February 1, 11 am, Taylorsville 13th Ward, 1495 West Tamarak Rd, Taylorsville, UT. A viewing will be held at the ward an hour before the funeral and on Friday 6-8 pm at the ward. Please visit Larkin Mortuary website to offer condolences.
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -