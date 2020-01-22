Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
West Bountiful 4th Ward
1930 North 600 West
West Bountiful, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
West Bountiful 4th Ward
1930 North 600 West
West Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Secrist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Dean Secrist


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Dean Secrist Obituary
Joseph Dean Secrist
1941~2020
"Walk softly and carry a big stick" -Joe Secrist
He wasn't just an amazing grandfather, father & husband. He was what a great friend should be. Joe & Carrolyn were childhood sweethearts till the end. Not many 70 year olds could keep up with their young families but it was us trying to keep up with him. His support was endless, he never missed a horse show, baseball game, or anything that his children/grandchildren did. He would drive thousands of miles to support their dreams. The endless love & support he gave us is something that will never be replaced.
Born Jan. 11, 1941 in Bountiful Utah to Grant and Josephine Secrist. Attended Bountiful High. Survived by his loving wife Carrolyn, daughter Robbin & her husband Mike Jung, son Ferrin & his wife Jaylynn Secrist; Grandchildren (9), Great Grandchildren (2). Brothers Gene & Billy Secrist. Preceded in death by his mother, father and Brothers Gary & Tom Secrist.
Funeral services held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the West Bountiful 4th Ward, 1930 North 600 West, West Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:00-10:45am at the church, prior to the service. For full obituary see www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -