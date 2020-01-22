|
|
Joseph Dean Secrist
1941~2020
"Walk softly and carry a big stick" -Joe Secrist
He wasn't just an amazing grandfather, father & husband. He was what a great friend should be. Joe & Carrolyn were childhood sweethearts till the end. Not many 70 year olds could keep up with their young families but it was us trying to keep up with him. His support was endless, he never missed a horse show, baseball game, or anything that his children/grandchildren did. He would drive thousands of miles to support their dreams. The endless love & support he gave us is something that will never be replaced.
Born Jan. 11, 1941 in Bountiful Utah to Grant and Josephine Secrist. Attended Bountiful High. Survived by his loving wife Carrolyn, daughter Robbin & her husband Mike Jung, son Ferrin & his wife Jaylynn Secrist; Grandchildren (9), Great Grandchildren (2). Brothers Gene & Billy Secrist. Preceded in death by his mother, father and Brothers Gary & Tom Secrist.
Funeral services held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the West Bountiful 4th Ward, 1930 North 600 West, West Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:00-10:45am at the church, prior to the service. For full obituary see www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020