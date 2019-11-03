Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt Calvary Cemetery
4th Avenue and T Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Di Grazia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Di Grazia


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Di Grazia Obituary
1933 - 2019
Joseph Di Grazia passed away in Oakland California on October 13th 2019 at age 86, leaving behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Carmela, and many friends and family members. His wisdom, business acumen and great sense of humor will be distinctly missed.
Joe was born in Lucca, Italy in 1933 and emigrated to America with his mother Emilia in 1943 and spent his younger years in Winnemucca, Nevada with his mom, his father John and brother Darrell . Joe served his country honorably in the US Army, being stationed in Germany. On return he attended and graduated from the University of Utah, where he and Carmela met in an Italian class. They married in 1958.
Joe's degree was in business and management. He soon went to work for American Express. This employment took him and Carmela to Phoenix Arizona, New York City, and eventually to Oakland California where he travelled throughout the United States and the World. After American Express, he retired to enjoy his favorite pastime of golf with his many golf buddies, and gardening.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Neil O Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends and family may visit one hour before services. Interment will be at Mt Calvary Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street immediately after the services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -