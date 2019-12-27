|
|
Mar 25, 1934 ~Dec 17, 2019
Joseph Farr Smith, 85, died Tuesday December 17, 2019 of pneumonia at the Brigham City Community Hospital.
He was born March 25, 1934 in Salt Lake City, UT, the first child of Joseph Fielding Smith, Jr. and Zella Farr Smith.
Joseph graduated from East High School where he played football and was active in Acapella. He met Shirley Lee Peterson during his freshman year at the University of Utah. They were married and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
He was drafted into the army and was stationed in El Paso, Texas. Following his military service, Joseph and Shirley returned to Salt Lake. He managed several Safeway stores, and during this time, they welcomed three children.
Joseph later worked for the Presiding Bishop's Office of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he was responsible for writing and training. When he left his church employment, he became engaged in property management. During this time, Joseph and Shirley divorced.
Joseph later married Carolyn Burkinshaw and helped her manage her pet grooming and boarding business in Draper, UT. Following retirement, they relocated to Corinne, UT, where he was living at the time of his death.
Joseph will be remembered for his beautiful, resonant voice and for his keen intellect. He was a member of the Mensa Society. During his later years, he returned to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and made many friends in the Corinne 1st Ward. After a deep spiritual experience, he developed a strong love for and testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and of His gospel. With this change of heart came a renewed desire to mend relationships with his family and siblings.
Joseph is survived by his wife Carolyn, his children, Erin (Richard) Dyer and Stuart (Holley) Smith, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and his siblings, Diane Groneman, Lane (Val) Smith, Carolyn (David) Read, Louise (Dan) Spencer, Zella Jeanne (Rowen) Jones, Susan (Jim) Davis and Richard (Linda) Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Adrienne Smith Lloyd, brother Lewis, and brother-in-law Holley Groneman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:30 pm. at the Valley View 9th Ward chapel, 1925 East Gundersen Lane (4101 South) in Holladay with Bishop Michael Blackham officiating. Friends may visit with family members in the Relief Society room prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019