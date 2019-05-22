|
|
Joseph Francis Brown
1943 ~ 2019
A kind, gentle, intelligent man, Joseph Francis Brown, "Fran" left this earthly existance on Friday May 17th 2019 at the age of 76 years. Fran was born in Murray UT. on March 15, 1943 to Elizabeth Jane Parker and Arvel LeRoy Brown. He attended Murray High School.
Funeral services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. Dilple Dell Rd.(10600 S.)Sandy UT Formal service 11:00 to 12:00 and 12:00 to 1:00 for a informal gathering in The Court Yard.
There will be a gathering of friends the following week in Green River. Online condolences may be offered at www.LarkinCares.com
