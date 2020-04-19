|
Joseph H. Kinder
May 25, 1937 - April 14, 2020
Our wonderful Father, Papa, and Great Papa passed away peacefully April 14, 2020.
Joe worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 42 plus years. He loved Harleys, Hot Rods and sips of Bourbon.
He enjoyed working on engines with his son, watching football and Nascar races with his daughter on Sundays, and teaching his grandchildren how to change their oil, fix a flat and many other essential life lessons.
He is survived by Son, Timothy J. Kinder; Daughter Tammie C. Kinder; Daughter Tawnya M. Kinder; 9 Grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Colleen Kinder.
A viewing for family will be held April 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street. Graveside services will be at same day at 11:00 a.m. at Murray Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah. Friends are encouraged to attend graveside service only. Online Condolences can be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020