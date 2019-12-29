|
Joseph H. "Joe" Lunt
1942 ~ 2019
Joseph H. "Joe" Lunt, 77, returned to his heavenly home on December 24, 2019, in South Jordan UT after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer's. Joe was born on September 15, 1942 in Cedar City, UT.
The thing that mattered most to Joe was his family. He loved spending time with his family, immediate and extended. He loved his wife Connie tremendously and was always worried about her happiness and well-being. He was immensely proud of his children, their spouses, his grandchildren, and a great-grandson. He taught great life lessons through word but, most importantly, deed.
Joe loved work, and he would often say that the secret to life was to learn how to enjoy hard work. Joe retired in 1997 as a 27-year journeyman pipefitter from Local 525 in Las Vegas NV and was regularly recognized by his peers as one of the best in his trade and often asked to lead major projects as a foreman and general foreman. He was proud of his profession and union affiliation. He loved the brotherhood shared with his fellow tradesmen, some of which became some of his closest lifelong friends.
Joe became actively involved in his faith (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) in 1977. This became a focal point of his life, serving in many capacities, but his favorite was as a missionary. He served as a Ward Mission Leader for nearly 12 years. He and his wife Connie served missions in the Las Vegas West Mission, at the Holladay UT Distribution Center, and the Riverton Employment Resource Services Office. Joe loved going to the temple; he and Connie served as temple workers in the Las Vegas Temple. Joe and Connie were sealed together in the St George UT Temple in 1977.
Joe was a fiercely loyal friend. He was generous and would never give a second thought to giving up his time to helping others. He had an uncanny way of seeing the good in everyone, often saying that "people are basically good and generally doing the best they can." He never lost appreciation for and connections to those who mentored him. An extraordinary optimist, he often said, "things always work out" and "press forward with confidence."
Joe is survived by His wife Connie Lunt of 52 years, daughter Laura Wescott (Jeff), son Joe Lunt (Andrea), Sister Ann Marie Bauer (George), Grandchildren Taylor Wescott (Liz), Connor Wescot, Hannah, Rachel, Chloe, and Grace Lunt, Great-Grandson Elliot Wescott, and numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by mother Alice Lunt, father Alvin Lunt, brothers Rex Alvin, and Del Roy H. Lunt and son John Thomas Lunt.
Funeral services will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Summerfield Ward, 2750 West 13400 South in Riverton. Viewings will take place on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Larkin Mortuary - Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South and Saturday prior to the funeral services at the ward beginning at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019