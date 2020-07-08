Joseph Kemp, Jr.
1938 ~ 2020
Mountain Home- Joseph Hyrum Kemp Jr, age 82, (known to his friends as either "Bud" or "Joe"), stalwart father, grandfather, and great-grandfather completed his earthly duty and returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 4, 2020.
He was born to Joseph Hyrum Kemp Sr. and LaVir Bills Kemp on June 17, 1938 in Crescent, Utah (now a part of Sandy). Growing up, Bud developed a strong appreciation for the outdoors. For many years, Bud helped his parents run the Moon Lake Lodge and ever after loved to tell stories associated with these experiences. He graduated from Altamont High School in 1956 and shortly thereafter joined the US Army ROTC while attending the University of Utah. On September 11, 1959, he married Linda Joan Shafer in the Salt Lake Temple. Out of their union came 11 children. After graduating from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, he took a position with Ames Research in California. While working for Ames, he also completed his Master's degree in Aeronautical Engineering at Stanford University and concurrently finished out his years of service in the military.
After living in California for 11 years, Bud and Linda returned for good back to Utah to run the family ranch and care for his ailing parents. As an adult, Joe was always active in his church and community, serving on the hospital board, Upper Country Water Committee, and as chairman of the Duchesne County Republican Party in addition to serving in various church callings, including a couples' mission to Manilla Philippines. He loved music and sang in choirs for many years.
He is survived by his wife Linda, 10 of his 11 children, Bruce (Cheryl) Kemp, Colette (Craig) Ashby, Debra Kemp, Michelle (Daniel) Peatross, Gary Kemp, Suzette Gay, Brian (Julie) Kemp, Kelly (Debra) Kemp, Christy (Steve) Patterson, Teah (Donovan) Weight, 37 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Cathy, and his grandchildren Jessica and Ian.
Graveside services with a viewing will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mountain Home-Boneta Cemetery, with military honors presented.
