Joseph Jerry Worthen
1926 ~ 2020
Joseph Jerry Worthen was born February 19, 1926 in Panguitch, Utah. He peacefully passed away at his home in West Valley City on April 17, 2020. He married his sweetheart Barbara Ann Mitchell in 1945, and they shared life's many adventures together. They raised 3 sons, Jerry, Mark and Bob. Jerry was an avid outdoor lover who enjoyed spending time at his cabin hunting and fishing with his family. Jerry retired from Kenecott with 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two sons, Bob and Mark; and brother Ken. He is survived by his son Jerry (Terri) Worthen; and his 4 sisters, Jean (Ron), Fern, Lucille (Dale) and Ann (Charlie); and his brother Wallace. Jerry had many friends, family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Private services will be held under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020