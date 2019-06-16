Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lichtie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph John Lichtie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph John Lichtie Obituary
1937 - 2019
Draper, UT-Joseph John Lichtie, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, at the Draper Rehabilitation Center. He was 81 years old.
Born on July 4, 1937 to Marie and Raymond Lichtie in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He later married the love of his life, Donna Jean Mashak on May 7, 1957, in La Crosse, Wisconsin in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They were married for 54 wonderful years.
Joe is survived by his sister, Mary Lichtie of Madison, Wisconsin, four children; Michael (Robyn), Dawn (Brad) Stevens, Rick (Jill), Cindy (Bruce) Millett. Six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Lichtie.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 12:00 PM at Cannon Mortuary located at 2460 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Full details at www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now