|
|
1937 - 2019
Draper, UT-Joseph John Lichtie, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, at the Draper Rehabilitation Center. He was 81 years old.
Born on July 4, 1937 to Marie and Raymond Lichtie in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He later married the love of his life, Donna Jean Mashak on May 7, 1957, in La Crosse, Wisconsin in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They were married for 54 wonderful years.
Joe is survived by his sister, Mary Lichtie of Madison, Wisconsin, four children; Michael (Robyn), Dawn (Brad) Stevens, Rick (Jill), Cindy (Bruce) Millett. Six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Lichtie.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 12:00 PM at Cannon Mortuary located at 2460 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Full details at www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019