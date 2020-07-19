Joseph "Joe" Kamaya
1936 ~ 2020
Joseph "Joe" Kamaya was 84 years old and passed away peacefully on July 9 after his health declined from COVID-19.
Born in Oregon on February 26, 1936 to Shintaro Kamaya and Shizuko Akiyama Kamaya. Joe was one of eight children and lived in Oregon until the family was taken to Minidoka Internment Camp in Idaho. The family was released in 1945 and eventually settled in Salt Lake City.
Joe graduated from West High school. He then enlisted in the army and served his country with honor.
In 1959, he married his life partner and love of his life Rose Kawaguchi. They had four children. It was his passion to always look out for the well being of his family. He enjoyed cooking, sharing a good meal and laughter with family and friends. He always made everyone feel welcomed. He was an avid bowler, golfer, and fisherman until his unexpected health issues changed his life. His strong will, determination and love for family to overcome his health issues kept him going many years as he could still enjoy a good meal, watch a ball game, play poker, do yard work, and an occasional trip to Wendover.
Survived by his loving wife Rose Kamaya; children Shauna Hiranaka (Glenn), Kevin Kamaya (Stacy) and Darin Kamaya; two grandchildren Kristin Hiranaka and Brent Hiranaka.
Preceded in death by son Kurtis Dean Kamaya, both parents, brothers Robert "Jun" Kamaya, James "Stone" Kamaya, and sisters Fumi Ogawa (Jenshi), Roberta "Minko" Chin.
Of his seven siblings, he is survived by three, George "Kaz" Kamaya (Carol deceased), Ruth Oda (Kohae deceased), Jane Watanuki (Tommy), brother-in-law Sam Chin, and many nieces and nephews.
Our family wishes to express our deepest gratitude and sincere appreciation to the staff at Legacy Village Rehabilitation for their compassion and comfort care during his stay.
Due to the current pandemic and social distancing guidelines, no public viewing or service will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.