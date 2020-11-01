Joseph LaMar Knott
1928 - 2020
Joseph LaMar Knott, age 92, returned to his Heavenly Father on October 29, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. LaMar was born on February 13, 1928.
Our beloved "Papa" is survived by his eternal companion of 71 years, Colleen, his 4 children, Joleen, Jeff, Steve (Susie), Greg (Marti), and several cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hosts of loved ones, as well as his much-loved dogs, have welcomed him into heaven. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Naomi Knott, his sister, Shirley and brother, Ronald.
LaMar married his best friend, Colleen, in the Salt Lake Temple in 1949. He delighted in his family and stayed closely connected with weekly visits to his children's homes. He provided wonderful vacations for his family, especially to Disneyland. He served in the U.S. Navy as an Instrument Specialist, enlisting at an early age because of his patriotic spirit. LaMar provided the example of working hard every day as a Jeweler, building up his own small business, JL Knott & Sons Jewelers; with a work ethic so strong that he worked well into his 80s. His positive attitude and ability to make others happy always made him the life of the party, counting everyone he knew as a friend. Serving the Lord for the Church of Jesus Christ, in Ward bishoprics and Stake calling of High Councilor, he was a kind and dedicated leader. He and Colleen were members of a club called the "Stuffers"- with 9 couples that met for dinner & played games every month at each other's homes and annual camp trips with all their kids over the 24th of July.
The family would like to thank the care team at St. Joseph's Villa for their loving care, as well as their long-time neighbor, Anna Caputo.
A private family viewing will take place at Larkin Sunset Lawn in SLC on Monday November 2, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service that day at the South Jordan Cemetery (10630 S 1055 W) at 1:00 pm.
