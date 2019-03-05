|
|
1943 ~ 2019
Joseph Lee Broadbent, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 1, 2019. Lee was born in Helper, Utah on April 28,1943 on the way to the hospital in a one seater car. Lee loved the outdoors, and started working in the national parks in the summertime. He graduated from Carbon High in 1962. After serving a mission in Germany, Lee served his country in the US Navy in Vietnam. Lee attended Utah State University where he received a degree in forestry. He got a job with the Soil Conservation Service in Vernal, Utah, where he met and married the love of his life Marilyn, in the Manti temple. They were married for 42 years. Lee received a transfer to Holden, Utah where he and Marilyn raised their 3 boys. Later Lee was transferred to Coalville, Utah, where he retired in 2009. Lee was well respected in his field and won many awards. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his loved ones. Lee was preceded in death by parents, Lynn and Wanda Broadbent, Sisters, Kay (Glenn) Stubbs. Peggy (Ray) Terry. Brother-in-law Sherman Gibbs. He is survived by, sister Lynda Gibbs. Brother, Alan (Maureena) Broadbent, wife Marilyn Broadbent, sons, Anthony (Aubree) Broadbent, Jeffery, and Kenneth Broadbent. Grandchildren Tianna and Kirk Broadbent. A viewing will take place Friday March 8, 2019 at the Hoytsville chapel from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday March 9th, at 11 am at the Hoytsville chapel followed by graveside services at 4:00 pm in Vernal Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019