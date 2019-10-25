|
|
Joseph Lenard Heugly
1936 ~ 2019
Joseph Lenard Heugly of Sandy, Utah passed away on October 19, 2019 at the age of 83 years from complications due to lung cancer.
Joe is survived by his sons Greg, Brian (Paula), Jason, 5 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two sisters.
His Memorial will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St. on Monday, October 28th, with viewing from 11 am-12 pm, and service at 12 pm. For complete obituary and condolences, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019