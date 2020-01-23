|
|
Joseph L. Finnegan
1940 ~ 2020
Joe Finnegan In the early morning hours of January 20, 2020, our beloved husband, father, and "Papa" passed away after many years of battling Parkinson's Disease. He was born Joseph LeRoy Finnegan on February 1, 1940, to James A. Finnegan and Fay Sanders Finnegan in Murray, Utah. He was the middle child of eleven children, but he was definitely one of a kind. In 1959 he married his lifetime sweetheart, Sherry England when they eloped to Elko, Nevada. They had three children Ken, Shannon, and Paige. He attended Granite High School and should have graduated in 1958 but was asked to leave by the Dean of boys. This experience made him even more determined to find success in life. He definitely proved everyone wrong. He owned and operated his own successful drywall business, Finn-Wall, Inc until he retired in 2008. He had many wonderful employees that he always loved and asked about. Joe was a character, honest, responsible, hardworking, always silly and had a big heart. If you ever needed help, were going through a rough time or just needed a shoulder to cry on, you knew you could count on Joe to be there. His greatest joys in life were his family and especially his five grandsons. Joe also loved nothing more than playing a round of golf with his buddies, then sitting down having a few drinks and settling their bets. There was always plenty to laugh about when they got together. He and his wife Sherry loved to travel the world. He especially enjoyed Ireland, the home of his emigrant grandparents. He is survived by his wife Sherry. His children Ken, Shannon, and Paige (Craig). His grandsons Jeff, KC, Sean, Riley, and Jordan. He leaves behind three brothers John, George, and Jack (Carla). He was preceded in death by his brothers Tim (to whom he was very close to) as well as Jim Sr., Mike and his sisters Marie, Shirlee, Doris, and Patsy. He requested to be cremated. We will be having a celebration of his life Saturday, January 25th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Hidden Valley Country Club, 11820 South Highland Drive, Sandy, Utah. Come pay your respect and be prepared with your favorite stories so we can all have a good laugh, the way he would want it.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020