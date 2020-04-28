Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Staley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph LeRoy Staley


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph LeRoy Staley Obituary
Joseph LeRoy Staley
1940 ~ 2020
Joseph LeRoy Staley, 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, and friends on April 23, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1940, to Harl Leonard (Edward Harold) Staley and Delores Bowman, in Richmond, Utah. Married Virginia Andra later divorced. Married Kathleen Russell and was widowed. Married Marilyn Waters. Siblings: Dorothy, Doreen and JoAnn.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and children: Robert (Amy) Staley, Ryan (Anna) Staley, Brandon J (Trisha) Staley, Jonathan Staley, and Michelle (Kelby) Averett; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Kathleen Russell; daughter DeEtte Staley; and son, Matthew J Staley.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held April 30, 2020 at McDougal Funeral Home. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. Contact family for streaming information for viewing and graveside services. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -