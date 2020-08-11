1939 ~ 2020
Joseph Lockyer was born on 7/11/1939 in SLC, UT, to Erma Tarro.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, and his daughters Stephanie (Roy) and Lori (Lyle), along with his grandkids, Bailey, Jenna, Adi, and Sam. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Ranger for 3 years. He adored his wife, Karen, of 56 years, and loved being surrounded by his family.
Graveside services will be held on Aug. 12 at 3 pm, Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 Highland Drive, SLC, UT. He will be dearly missed. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salt-lake-city-ut/joseph-lockyer-9300452