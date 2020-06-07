Joseph Luman Southworth
1923 ~ 2020
Our beloved father and grandfather Joseph Luman Southworth, 97, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. Joe was born on February 5, 1923 to Luella Lewis Southworth and Luman LeRoy Southworth in Emmett, Idaho. Joe lived a good life. He was a man of great faith, had a heart of gold, a happy countenance and lived to honor his given name. He came from good parents, he was one of nine children, having three brothers and five sisters. Joe was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended Lehi High School where he met his wife Doris. From 1942-1945 he served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. He took a five day leave to marry Doris in April of 1944, having only three days with her before returning to his ship in Hawaii. He joked that he went on his honeymoon to Hawaii without his bride. They were married for 76 years. Joe attended the University of Utah School of Engineering and the Radio Institute. He worked for Utah Power and Light Company and later for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the sound department where he was instrumental in setting up the sound system at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1963. Joe was a man of many talents building five houses for their growing family, residing with his wife in Midvale for 71 years. He loved serving others which included tutoring many in building and electrical skills into his 80's. Joe and Doris were privileged to serve a mission in the Texas Houston Mission from 1988-1989. In his retirement he became an accomplished artist and continued painting until he was 89. His paintings are cherished by his family and friends. His talents also included writing poems, mostly about his family, a children's storybook and his autobiography. His works are funny, entertaining and endearing. Joe had such a kind heart and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He taught by example, love and deed and left a legacy of learning for generations to come. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, three brothers, four sisters and a grandson, Chris Evans. He is survived by his wife Doris, his children, daughter Sherry Evans, son Ronald (Carolyn) Southworth, son Lynn (Linda) Southworth, and daughter Jean (Ben) Zitting, 23 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren, and his sister Mary Gritton. We would like to thank family and friends for the outpouring of love and support. We sincerely thank the caregivers at Cedarwood Senior Living and Crescent Senior Living for loving and comforting Dad and Mom for the last two years and most recently during such an unprecedented time with the challenges surrounding Covid-19. A viewing will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 6- 8 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah. A graveside service will take place Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lehi City Cemetery, 1525 N 600 E St, Lehi, Utah. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.