Joseph Marvin Lewis
March 7, 1939 ~ Oct 20, 2019
Joseph Marvin Lewis, 80, passed away on October 20, 2019 at his home in Marion, Utah.
He was born on March 7, 1939 in Marion, Utah to Emery Bowen and Emma (Hoyt) Lewis.
He graduated from South Summit High School in 1957 and continued his education in college receiving a Bachelor Degree in Animal Science. He also honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserve for eight years.
On September 4, 1959 he married the love of his life Mary Patricia Stokes in the Salt Lake LDS Temple with whom he shared 60 wonderful years.
Marv was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings, including Bishop, Stake President, High Counsel Member, Elders Quorum President and Temple worker. Marv and Pat served an LDS mission together in Ghana, Africa.
Marv possessed several unique and special qualities. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He had the best stories and was always entertaining with his fun crazy antics. He loved to mentor others and particularly enjoyed doing so with the young men and women that constantly surrounded him. He had a true understanding of the concept of unconditional love and lived it. Marv was blessed with a beautiful calming and loving presence that he shared generously not only with his family, but countless others who sought him out just for the opportunity to sit near and share a quiet moment with him. Everyone knew Marv loved his wife dearly as never a day passed without telling Pat she was beautiful and how much he loved her. Absolutely nothing made him happier than his family. In his lifetime Marv enjoyed many things. He loved to read and share his knowledge with others, he also loved to journal and wrote out his life through the pages of 42 volumes, he loved to hunt and fish with his brothers, he loved playing basketball and did so with anyone who could keep up until he was 73, he loved to listen to and play the piano, he loved classic country music and dancing to it with Pat, he loved anything with power and speed that fed his adrenaline, he loved desserts and the blackest of black licorice and most of all he loved people.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pat of Marion; and daughters: Penny Lewis Henson, Kamas; Leanna (Brandon) Francis, of Bluffdale; and Penny Prescot Lewis, of Kamas; his brothers, Emery Bowen (Maureen) Lewis of Kaysville; Floyd Leon (Warda) Lewis of Rockville; and Lambert H. (Marilyn) Lewis of Marion. He will be greatly missed by his 12 grandchildren, Brody Lewis, Brandi (Casey) Lewis, Tyler (Shauntel) Lewis, Trevor (Jordan) Lewis, Summer Henson, Dylan (Sierra) Lewis, Dakota Huber, Skyler Henson, Bryson Francis, Mitchell Huber, Brynley Francis, and Maddy Francis; and his 7 great grandchildren, Brooklinn, Presley, Harper, Bentley, Railee, Cayden, and Baylee.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Emma Lewis; his sisters, Nita (Ed) Burton and Kathleen (Neldon) Jacobsen; his son Kenneth Marvin Lewis; and grandson, Beauden Tyler Lewis.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the LDS Stake Center at 3038 North State Road 32, Marion, Utah. The viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again from 9:30 to 10:45 am Friday preceding funeral services at the church. Interment will follow in the Francis Cemetery.
Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019