|
|
Joseph Michael Lucero
1984 ~ 2020
Our beloved father, son, brother, and friend passed away on January 18, 2020.Taken too soon at the age of 35. Born September 14, 1984 to Bobbie Rose Vigil and Michael Peter Lucero in Salt Lake City, UT. He was a Granite High graduate of 2003. His passion for barbering came early on. He was a 2nd generation barber in his family, influencing the legacy to the 3rd generation in his family. His profession led him to great heights, becoming a successful mentor, leader, instructor, and advocate for his community. He was the owner and founder of Joseph's Barbershop (Est. 2013). His business mindset was truly inspiring. He will be remembered for being one of the greatest in the barber industry. His impact was undeniable. He enjoyed football and restoring classic cars. He was a very talented artist who was nationally recognized. His protective ways and unconditional love touched all those around him. His charming smile and influential presence will be missed, but never forgotten. He was a proud and loving father. He gleamed at the sight and needs of his daughter La La, a devoted father. "When I am at my best, I am my father's daughter."
He is preceded in death by siblings Melissa, Bobby Dean, father Michael Lucero, and grandparents Paul and Toni Vigil, and Higino Lucero .
He is survived by Bobbie Rose, daughter Hailey Jade, godson Romeo Michael, siblings Danielle, Emanuel, Jason, Nansy, Anthony, Jasmine, Chelsea, nephews Marky, Geezy, JuJu, nieces Tiff, Gabby, Yaya and Bella Lucero. "If you don't stand for something, you will fall for anything."
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 670 South 1100 East, where friends may call from 10:00 - 12:00 noon. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020