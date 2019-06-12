|
Joseph Patrick Eastin
1970 ~ 2019
Our loved brother and son passed away on June 9, 2019; Born March 14, 1970. He will be missed for his loving spirit and generous nature.
The viewing will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, UT. Graveside services will be Friday, June 14th at 11 a.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 S., Millcreek, UT. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 12, 2019